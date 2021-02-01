Mumbai: Mouni Roy, who rules the hearts of people through her acting in both TV serials and Hindi cinema, is often in the discussion due to her fashion sense and style.

The actress’s stunning pictures often go viral the moment they surface on the internet.

Recently, she shared pictures in a white bikini inside a pool that caught the imagination of her fans.

In the series of photos, the actress is looking gorgeous in a white dress inside the pool.

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

According to reports, the actress may soon tie the knot with her rumoured boyfriend Sooraj Nambiar.

On professional front, Mouni shot to fame for her performance in the television show Naagin. She made her debut in the Hindi film industry with Akshay Kumar in Gold. The actress was also seen in John Abraham’s Romeo Akbar Walter.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

Mouni was last seen in Made In China, with Rajkummar Rao, Paresh Rawal, Boman Irani, Gajraj Rao and Sumeet Vyas.

She will next be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra, in which she will co-star Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.