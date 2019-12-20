Bhubaneswar: Odisha Electricity Consumers’ Federation (OECF) Friday vehemently opposed the state government’s move to allow private companies in the power distribution sector again.

Speaking to media here, OECF president Ramesh Satpathy said the state government has asked the Odisha Electricity Regulatory Commission (OERC) to keep 49 per cent share of Central Electricity Supply Utility (Cesu), presently under the management of the state government.

He said this was a clear indication that the government is again trying to allow private companies in power distribution sector notwithstanding the poor performance of the power distribution companies during the last two decades.

Opposing the move, Satpathy demanded that the government should take over the power distribution companies by acquiring 100 per cent share and refrain from handing over the responsibility to private companies.

He threatened that the employees, including the engineers, would not cooperate with the private power distribution companies if their demand was not conceded to.

Satpathy said recently OERC has given licence to TATA Power through single bid process and alleged that neither CESCO nor OERC has taken any step against the company for not depositing money towards the pension trust and EPF before transferring 51 per cent share of Cesu.

He further said although the employees have 10 per cent share in the Cesu, the state government has neither discussed nor consulted with the employees before handing over the share to OERC.

He said instead of taking action against the persons responsible for the loss of Cesu, the state government has started the process of privatising it which is anti-people.