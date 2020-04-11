Bhubaneswar: Inspired by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s call to landlords to waive off house rent for poor tenants, a house owner from Rasulgarh area in Bhubaneswar has set an example by waving off one month’s house rent amounting to Rs 62,000.

Realising the difficult time everyone is passing through, Prashant Kumar Shreechandan asked his tenants not to worry about paying rent as he has waived off one month’s rent. The tenants who are already experiencing severe financial crunch owing to the lockdown heaved a sigh of relief after Prashant informed them about his decision.

Prashant said after hearing the Chief Minister’s appeal, he made up his mind not to collect one month’s rent. “If situation arises and the lockdown is extended further, I will waive off another month’s rent,” he declared, adding, “I request all the house owners to be extra benevolent and waive off rent for at least one month.”

Prashant has put 26 houses on rent. These apart, he has rented out several buildings from where shops and hotels are operating. He also owns several trucks as well.

Earlier, Jitu Jena, a house owner from Palasuni area also exhibited similar altruism and announced he would not collect one month’s rent from his ten tenants.