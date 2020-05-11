Sitapur (Uttar Pradesh): Samajwadi Party MLA from Rampur district and wife of MP Azam Khan, Tanzeen Fatma, received a hairline fracture in shoulder after she fell down in the bathroom of Sitapur jail Sunday, an official said.

Jail Superintendent D.C. Mishra, said: “She lost her balance while doing ablution. As soon as she complained of pain, she was taken to the district hospital for x-ray.”

He said that the x-ray revealed a hairline fracture in her shoulder and a plaster was put on. She is currently in jail where the staff is taking good care of her.

Fatma, her husband and their son Abdullah Azam have been lodged in jail since February 28 this year on charges of fraud and forgery in the birth documents of Abdullah Azam.

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav had urged Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to release the family from jail during Ramzan but the government did not respond.

IANS