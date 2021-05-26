Bhopal: The Madhya Pradesh government has constituted a group of ministers to determine a strategy to control the coronavirus infection. This group would hold discussions with all committees concerned and give their advice to the state government.

This group will submit its recommendations to the state government in consultation with the District Crisis Management Committee, Development Block Crisis Management Committee as well as Village and City Crisis Management Committees as and when required.

To break the chain of the infection, the group of ministers will submit suggestions for the purpose of achieving 100 per cent vaccination in the state.

The group of ministers has also been entrusted with the task of ending the ‘Corona curfew’ in the state in a phased manner and effectively implement the proposed strategy to restore life to normal. They will present necessary suggestions for promoting and publicising, supervise and spread awareness to ensure Covid-19 appropriate behaviour is followed by citizens.