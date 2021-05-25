Bhopal: The Covid-19 situation in Madhya Pradesh is improving gradually as the positivity rate in the state has reached below 10 per cent across all districts. The state government has, however, set a target to further bring the positivity rate to zero by May 31.

A meeting with a core group set up for controlling Covid-19 in the presence of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said the state’s positivity rate was 3.9 per cent on Monday. Indore’s positivity rate was 8.1 per cent while that of Bhopal was 7.6 per cent.

Chouhan has said the Covid management strategy implemented for prevention and controlling the infection is turning out to be a success. Public participation played an important role in this direction. The spread of Covid-19 is slowly reducing.

Those villages and gram panchayats which will be completely free from the infection, the public representatives or members of the Covid Crisis Management Committee would declare them Covid-free. The Disaster Management Committees which performed well would be rewarded on August 15, he added.

The Chief Minister said the campaign to eradicate Covid-19 must continue so that people with symptoms of Covid-19 are identified and appropriate treatment could be provided to them.

Chouhan said the ‘Corona curfew’ should be strictly followed till May 31 so that zero per cent positivity rate could be achieved. Citizens can avoid contracting the infection by following Covid-appropriate behaviour. The pandemic will still remain while economic activities will also remain operational with necessary precautions. Micro containment zones must be created.