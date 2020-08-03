Indore: The Madhya Pradesh High Court has asked a married 26-year-old man to get a ‘rakhi’ tied by a woman he had allegedly molested. The court asked the man to get the ‘rakhi’ tied Monday. It also ordered that the man should give Rs 11,000 to the woman as a gift which brothers usually present sisters with on ‘Raksha Bandhan’

The single bench of Justice Rohit Arya passed the order July 30 while giving conditional bail to the accused, Vikram Bagri.

In the order, the court said, “The applicant, along with his wife, shall visit the house of the complainant with rakhi thread/band, August 3 at 11.00 am with a box of sweets and request the complainant to tie the ‘rakhi’ band to him with the promise to protect her to the best of his ability for all times to come.”

Bagri is accused of entering the 30-year-old woman’s house April 20 in Ujjain. He was charged under section 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the IPC.

“Bagri would tender Rs 11,000 to the complainant as a customary ritual usually offered by brothers to sisters on the occasion and shall also seek her blessings,” the court said. He has also been ordered to give Rs 5,000 to the complainant’s son to buy clothes and sweets.

The high court also directed Bagri to furnish personal bonds of Rs 50,000 and solvent surety of equal amount in the lower court for his release.