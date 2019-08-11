Kolkata: Actress turned Member of Parliament, Nusrat Jahan has shared her first pictures from the two-month delayed honeymoon trip on her Instagram accounts.

The actress is off for her honeymoon with businessman husband after two months of her marriage. She captioned the pictures, “Its better to have ur head in the clouds and know where u are.. paradise has nvr been abt places, it exists in moments, in connection, in flashes across time.. pic courtesy hubbilicious.”

Take a look:

Nusrat Jahan married her beau Nikhil in the month of June this year. But due to tight schedule, she couldn’t find time to go on a honeymoon. Now almost after 2 months, the actress is honeymooning with her husband.

Nusrat grabbed attention after the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. She is an MP from West Bengal’s political party, TMC.