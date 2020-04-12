Bhubaneswar: In an attempt to raise awareness on deadly coronavirus, Biju Janata Dal’s MP from Aska Pramila Bisoyi took to a folk song that encourages people to take necessary precautions.

Through the song, Bisoyi urged people to stay indoors to keep the deadly virus away.

In her song, she also mentioned about social distancing and the benefits of both social distancing and lockdown. Besides, she further explained people in her song that the COVID-19 guidelines are only for the people’s benefit.

Through her song, Pramila requested people to follow each and every COVID-19 and lockdown guidelines of the state government to contain the spread of the deadly diseases in an effective manner.

In May last year, this down-to-earth self-help group activist from Cheramaria village in Ganjam district won the Aska Lok Sabha seat with a comfortable margin of over two lakh votes. She was also the face of BJD’s flagship Mission Shakti programme for women.

