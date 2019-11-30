You must have seen people proposing their girlfriends in various ways and styles. But, have you ever seen an MP propose his girlfriend inside Parliament? Yes, you heard it right! Such an incident has been reported from Italy.

Here, an MP proposed his girlfriend for marriage when the debate was going on during the Parliament session. Sources said, his girlfriend was sitting in the public gallery.

Flavio Di Muro, 33, a member of the far-right party the League, made the proposal as MPs prepared to vote on measures to assist central Italian regions struck by earthquakes in 2016.

His girlfriend Elisa De Leo accepted his proposal and the proposal was followed by applause from the deputies.

In footage from the debate, Mr Di Muro is seen standing as he addresses the Chamber of Deputies in Rome. He said: ‘This is not a day like any other for me, it’s a different day, it’s a special day.’

The MP then reaches down below his seat to retrieve a ring, before raising the jewellery box towards Miss De Leo, who is sat in the spectator’s gallery above.

‘I’m talking to the gallery to say: Elisa, would you marry me?,’ he continues.

Interviene sull'ordine dei lavori e dice: "Elisa, mi vuoi sposare?". Pare che la fortunata abbia risposti sì.

Auguri all'On. Flavio Di Muro, solidarietà al Presidente @Roberto_Fico perché deve gestire l'Aula nella legislatura più trash della storia d'Italia. pic.twitter.com/vk1Vy8kT1n — Antonello Mastino (@mastaccio) November 28, 2019

However, Speaker of the House Roberto Fico said “I understand this,” Fico said, “however, I don’t think it’s appropriate to use an intervention for this.”Actually, when the MP proposed his girlfriend, there was a debate in the House on the reconstruction after the earthquake.

According to media reports, the couple has been living together in Ventimiglia, Italy for the past six years. The 33-year-old MP, Flavio de Muro, won the lower house election in March last year. He is a member of the league party.