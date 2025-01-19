Mumbai: Coldplay band is on India tour as it ventures around the world with their ‘Music of the Spheres’ shows. The UK rock group played at DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai recently. At this show, film star Mrunal Thakur and many others danced to big hits by Coldplay.

Mrunal put up videos of her fun night at the show on her Instagram, letting her fans get a quick look at the lively night.

Meanwhile, Mrunal Thakur got lots of eyes on her with a fun line on Bruno Mars’ Instagram share. The music man put up a cool picture of himself in a white top and hat, with words, “So this your new man? Where’d you find him, at an all-girls school? – a quick tale by Bruno Mars.” Mrunal shot back with a joke, “Well ….. If the world was about to end, I’d wanna be right by you!”—a reply took the Instagram on fire.

For the unversed, Coldplay’s shows in Mumbai are scheduled January 18, 19, and 21. The next part of their tour in India will be in Ahmedabad January 25 and 26.

On the work front, Mrunal is getting ready for the much-awaited movie, Son of Sardaar 2, set to release July 25, 2025. This film is her first time working with Ajay Devgn.

The film is the sequel to Son of Sardaar, which featured Devgn and Sonakshi Sinha 13 years ago.

Vijay Kumar Arora led the work as the director in this fun action movie. It is about a fight between Bihari and Punjabi leaders. Made by Devgn Films and Jio Studios, the star cast features Sanjay Dutt.

PNN & Agencies