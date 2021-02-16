Mumbai: Actor Sandeep Nahar, who has appeared in many big films, reportedly committed suicide at his house in Mumbai, Monday. Before taking the drastic step, the MS Dhoni actor had posted a video on his Facebook profile.

In the video, Sandeep Nahar had made serious allegations on his wife and had uploaded the video on his Facebook, but now all his posts were deleted from Sandeep Nahar’s Facebook account.

Sandeep is known for his roles in films like M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story and the Akshay Kumar starrer Kesari. After investigating the matter, the Mumbai police said that the police did not delete the video from Facebook. It is being investigated who has removed the video from his profile.

In the now-deleted video in Hindi, the actor can be heard saying that he was “frustrated” with constant fights with his wife and was being harassed and blackmailed by her and also by his mother-in-law.

In the ten-minute-long video, the MS Dhoni actor further asserted, “I would”ve died by suicide a long time ago but I chose to give myself the time and hope that things would get better, but they didn’t. I now have nowhere to go. I don’t know what awaits me after I take this step, but I’ve been through hell in this life.” He explained that he and his wife were in an unhealthy relationship, which was riddled with constant fights and arguments.

In the suicide note, purportedly written by Nahar, he mentioned ‘politics’ he faced in Hindi film industry, “unprofessional functioning and the lack of emotions in people working in the industry”