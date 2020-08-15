Ranchi: Putting an end to a glorious 16-year-old journey, former Team India skipper MS Dhoni has announced his retirement from all forms of international cricket. The swashbuckling batsman made this announcement on Twitter.

MS Dhoni shared a montage of his journey so far to make the announcement. The Ranchi-boy made his debut in 2004 against Bangladesh and went on to lead the Team India to win the ICC 2011 World Cup, ICC Champions Trophy in 2013 and the 2007 T20 World Cup. Till date, he remains the only Indian captain to hold every ICC Trophy under his belt.

“Thanks a lot for ur love and support throughout.from 1929 hrs consider me as Retired (sic)”, read the post of the formal announcement.

The post, however, did not mention the formats he is retiring from, Dhoni is expected to play in the upcoming PL 2020 in the UAE as he was spotted earlier today arriving in Chennai for Chennai Super Kings’ training camp before they fly out.

