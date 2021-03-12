Mumbai: Teams are pulling up their socks in the practice sessions ahead of the 14th season of the Indian Premier League.

Former Team India skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni has also started practice with Chennai Super Kings, where he was seen in a stormy mood. Practicing in the nets, Dhoni slammed the bowlers left, right and centre. Some of the balls even ended up high up in the stands.

A video of the practice session, shared by CSK’s Twitter handle, has gone viral on social media.

After failing to win last year’s IPL, all the CSK players including captain Dhoni have united in Chennai and have started practice.

In the last edition of the IPL, CSK could not cement their place in the playoffs. This was the first time in the history of IPL that the team did not make it to the playoffs.

CSK will play their first match of IPL 2021 on April 10 against Delhi Capitals at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Three-time IPL champions CSK, who finished seventh last season in the United Arab Emirates, are determined for better performance this year.