New Delhi: After being named as ‘Mentor’ to the Indian squad selected for the T20 World Cup, formed India skipper MS Dhoni has got another responsibility. MS Dhoni has been included in the 15-member panel constituted by the Defence Ministry. The panel will carry out a comprehensive review of the National Cadet Corps (NCC) in order to make it more relevant. Along with Dhoni, industrialist Anand Mahindra has also been included in the panel.

Among other members in the panel are Olympic silver medallist (2004) shooter Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, Rajya Sabha member Vinay Sahasrabuddhe, Principal Economic Advisor in the Finance Ministry Sanjeev Sanyal and Jamia Millia Islamia Vice Chancellor Najma Akhtar.

Dhoni’s inclusion in the high-level panel however, is not surprising. He is a Lieutenant Colonel (Honorary) in the Indian Army. Dhoni also takes his job seriously as many a time he has visited army outposts to motivate the soldiers.

The Defence Ministry said the committee has been constituted for a comprehensive review of the NCC in order to make it more relevant in changing times.

“The terms of reference of the committee, inter-alia, broadly provide for suggesting measures which can empower NCC cadets to contribute more effectively towards nation-building and national developmental efforts in various sectors,” the ministry said in a statement.

Officials said the committee will propose measures for gainful engagement of the NCC cadets for the betterment of the organisation. The panel will also recommend best practices of similar international youth organisations for inclusion in the NCC curriculum.

The NCC is the largest organisation in uniform that aims at developing character, discipline, a secular outlook and ideals of selfless service among young citizens, the Defence Ministry said in a statement. It also aims to create a pool of organised, trained and motivated youth with leadership qualities in all walks of life.

It is pertinent to mention here that the NCC was formed under the National Cadet Corps Act in 1948.