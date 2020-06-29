Ranchi: With cricketing activities suspended in India due to the coronavirus pandemic, former India skipper MS Dhoni has kept himself engaged by taking up his hobbies during the lockdown. Although the wicketkeeper-batsman himself has remained distant from social media in this time, his wife Sakshi and a host of other fan pages have been posting pictures and videos of their favourite skipper from his Ranchi farmhouse.

In a recent video posted by a fan page, MS Dhoni was seen driving a tractor and plowing the field in his farmhouse. As seen in earlier videos, it seems like Dhoni has been learning organic farming to make most of his time away from the cricketing field. The fan has titled the video ‘Lets start sowing the seeds ft. MS Dhoni’.

Dhoni had earlier said that he was learning organic farming of watermelon in Ranchi followed by papaya in 20 days. And now with the suspension of IPL and other cricketing activities, it looks like the CSK skipper is getting enough time to better his skills at his hobbies.

MS Dhoni has been away from competitive cricket since July 2019. Dhoni usually stays away from limelight when he is away from the game. The former India skipper is confirmed to play for Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2020.

PNN/Agencies