Bangalore: A combined South Africa and India ODI team picked by Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers would be led by Mahendra Singh Dhoni, the star pair said Friday.

India skipper Kohli and ace South Africa batsman de Villiers were live on Instagram. The star Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) pair spoke on a range of topics and at the end of the chat decided to make an ODI team comprising South African and Indian players.

It included Sachin Tendulkar, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Ab de Villiers, Jacques Kallis, M.S. Dhoni (captain), Yuvraj Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Dale Steyn, Jasprit Bumrah and Kagiso Rabada.

de Villiers spoke highly of India’s World Cup winning captain Dhoni, saying he has never played with him but always held high respect.

“I have always had world of respect for him, he is always calm and knows the game well,” said the 36-year old.

Talking about their friendship, de Villiers said it is timeless while Kohli added it is based on trust.

“We will be through this (COVID-19) sooner than we think. We just need to stay positive,” Kohli said, signing off.

Kohli and de Villiers on Friday decided to auction their 2016 IPL knock bats, shirts and gloves online with the proceeds from that going for the coronavirus cause and for an organisation that supports getting meals on peoples’ tables.

The online platform is part of de Villiers’ social activities in helping those in need and Kohli also promised to bring his foundation on board so that the cause is mutually beneficial to both India and South Africa.

On May 14 in 2016, de Villiers smashed an unbeaten 52-ball 129 while Kohli slammed 109 off just 55 deliveries to guide RCB to a 144-run win over Gujarat Lions. RCB had posted 248/4, the second-highest score in IPL history.

IANS