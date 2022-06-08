Mumbai: Pakistani-Canadian actress Iman Vellani, who is playing the lead role in Ms Marvel revealed that she would love to work with Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan and that her favourite Hindi movies are 3 Idiots and Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara.

Tagging 3 Idiots and Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara her favourite Bollywood movies, Vellani said Bollywood actor Farhan Akhtar is one of the most fascinating people she has worked with.

“My experience working with Farhan was amazing, he has so many stories to share. On set, we’d have quiet moments, and he would just be telling me stories about going sky-diving, what it’s like filming other movies and his career in general.

“I find him such a fascinating person to listen to and he looks so cool in our show. It’s crazy that I grew up watching him, and now I am working with him.”

Not just this, while her Ms Marvel character Kamala Khan shares her love for Hindi film superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s iconic films in the series, Vellnai shared that she is an ardent fan of Aamir Khan.

When asked about a Hindi film actor she would like to team up with, she again answered Aamir Khan and said he is a phenomenal actor and that she has watched all his movies.

Vellani made her acting debut as Ms Marvel, the first-ever South-Asian superhero in Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The show also stars Farhan Akhtar, Mohan Kapur, Fawad Khan, Matt Lintz, Yasmeen Fletcher, Zenobia Shroff, Saagar Shaikh and Rish Shah, Mehwish Hayat, Samina Ahmed, Laurel Marsden, Arian Moayed, Adaku Ononogbo, Alysia Reiner, Azhar Usman, Laith Nakli, Nimra Bucha and Travina Springer, with Aramis Knight.

The Disney+ Hotstar series has been directed by Adil El Arbi, Bilall Fallah, Meera Mohan and two-time Academy Award� winner Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy with Bisha K Ali as the head writer. Meanwhile, the series has been executive produced by Kevin Feige Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Adil & Bilall, Bisha K. Ali and Sana Amanat.