People use a number of skincare products to acquire better skin. They do not shy away from applying home remedies or store-bought face packs. ‘Multani Mitti’ is one of the products often recommended to enhance the beauty of the skin as it has a lot of medicinal properties.

It was originally used for cleaning industrial impurities. It is made with fine silicates and many minerals. It provides an elastic texture after it is mixed with water and can be used to attain beautiful, smooth and shiny hair. It also contains aluminium, magnesium and silicate clay minerals plus additional elements.

But do you know that the use of ‘Multani Mitti’ regularly can cause skin damage? Today in the article we will discuss about its side effects.

Harmful for sensitive skin

People who have sensitive skin should stay away from beauty products. They should not use ‘Multani Mitti’, because it might dry out your skin because of its high absorbing power.

Damage to dry skin

Dry skin people should not us ‘Multani Mitti’ as it can make the skin even drier and lifeless. Applying it on the area around the eyes can increase dryness and damage the skin.

Cold and cough

If someone has a problem of cold and cough then they should stay away from Multani mitti. Its cooling property can increases the occurrence of the above two.

Do not use regularly

It should not be used frequently, as it can cause wrinkles. Rashes may also occur there.