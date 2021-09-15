Hyderabad: Actor Mumaith Khan Wednesday appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for questioning in connection with a money laundering probe linked to drug case which had rocked Tollywood in 2017.

The actor, known for her item numbers in South Indian films, reached the ED office around 10 a.m. in response to the summons issued by the agency.

She is likely to be questioned by the ED sleuths about her suspected financial transactions and if she attended parties held at ‘F’ Club, which was once owned by actor Navdeep. The ED grilled Navdeep and a former general manager of the club on Monday.

Director Puri Jagannadh and actors Charmee Kaur, Rakul Preet Singh, Nandu, Daggubati Rana, Ravi Teja and Navdeep were other Tollywood personalities questioned. The agency also grilled Ravi Teja’s driver and aide Srinivas. They were all grilled for 8-10 hours each.

Mumaith Khan is the seventh person from Telugu film industry to appear before the ED since it began questioning on August 31 in money laundering probe in connection with a high-end drugs racket busted by Telangana’s prohibition and excise department.

Actor Ravi Teja and his driver and aide Srinivas had appeared before the ED officials on September 9. Navdeep is considered a close friend of Ravi Teja.

The questioning was believed to be around their suspicious financial transactions with those involved in drug case.

The ED had last month issued notices to about a dozen people connected to Tollywood as part of a money laundering probe linked to the case related to the smuggling of ‘Class A’ narcotic substances, including LSD and MDMA.

The ED officials also questioned prime accused Calvin Mascarenhas and two other accused Abdul Quddus and Abdul Wahed.

Actors Tanish and Tarun have also been summoned by the ED in connection the drugs racket which was busted with the arrest of drug peddlers in 2017.

The drugs racket was busted on July 2, 2017 when customs officials arrested Calvin Mascarenhas, a musician, and two others and seized drugs worth Rs 30 lakh from their possession.

They had reportedly told the investigators that they are supplying drugs to film celebrities, software engineers, and even students of some corporate schools. Mobile numbers of some Tollywood celebrities were allegedly found in their contact lists.

The excise department had constituted SIT for a comprehensive probe. A total of 12 cases were registered, 30 people were arrested while 62 individuals including 11 people connected with Tollywood were examined by the SIT under section 67 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and section 161 of Criminal Procedure Code.

An American, a South African and a Netherlands national were among those arrested.

The SIT had collected blood, hair, nail and other samples from some of those who appeared before it for question and sent them for analysis.

The SIT filed chargesheet in eight out of 12 cases. It, however, gave clean chit to the film personalities who were questioned as part of the investigation.