Mumbai: Indian Super League franchise Mumbai City FC Thursday confirmed that the club has agreed to a deal with Kerala Blasters FC for the transfer of defender Sanjeev Stalin.

The 21-year-old joins the ‘Islanders’ on a four-year contract until May 2026.

Stalin rose through the ranks of the AIFF Elite Academy and went on to represent India at the 2017 FIFA U-17 World Cup. He also represented the country at the U-20 level.

He then featured for I-league side Indian Arrows, making 28 appearances in two seasons and later moved to Portugal in 2019, when he played for Deportivo Aves U-23 side and had a loan stint with the third division club Sertanense.

Stalin joined Kerala Blasters in March 2021 and has made eight appearances in his debut ISL campaign in the 2021-22 season.

“It’s a big step for me to join Mumbai City at this stage of my career but it’s one that I am confident about. I am looking forward to learning from my peers, seniors and coach Des Buckingham,” Stalin said in a media release.

Club’s head coach Des Buckingham described the defender as “one of the most exciting talents in the country”.

