Mumbai: Bollywood and cases of alleged rape and sexual assault seem to go in hand in hand. Another rape case involving a number of personalities associated with the Hindi film industry surfaced Monday. A case of rape has been registered by the Mumbai Police against nine men. Among them is a well-known photographer and some others associated with Bollywood. The case had been registered on the complaint of a 28-year-old model who accused them of sexually assaulting her on various occasions during 2012 to 2019, an official informed. The accused named in the FIR included son of a Bollywood producer, a talent manager and a producer, he said.

The model had written a post on social media April 12 how she was physically and emotionally abused during a work assignment. She had also written to a senior police officer seeking to file a case against the photographer alleging sexual harassment and physical assault, the official added.

The model, a resident of suburban Andheri, had approached DCP (zone 10) Maheshwar Reddy, May 10, who in turn directed an officer of the Andheri police station to record her statement.

“The model’s statement was recorded May 18 and the matter was forwarded to the office of the DCP, Zone 9, in Bandra, as most of the alleged incidents of sexual assault had taken place in its jurisdiction during 2012 to 2019,” the official said. The investigating officer has recorded a detailed statement of the model, he added.

“The model has named a well-known photographer and eight others including son of a producer, a Bollywood talent manager and a film producer in her complaint alleging rape and molestation,” the official stated.

The FIR was registered under sections 376 (n) (commits rape repeatedly on the same woman), 354 (Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code May 26.

As per the complaint, the photographer took advantage of the model and raped her in Bandra between 2014 and 2018 under some pretext, the official said. The model alleged that she was raped and molested on different occasions by eight others. Police are verifying the allegations and collecting evidence. Nobody has been arrested so far, the official informed.