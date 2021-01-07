Mumbai: Comedian Kapil Sharma was Thursday summoned by the Mumbai Crime Branch to record his statement in the Dilip Chhabria cheating and forgery case.

Kapil has been called to record his statement as a witness.

28 December last year, Chhabria was arrested in a forgery and cheating case. The founder of DC Design, a car modification studio, Chhabria was allegedly taken into custody for a multiple car registration racket, forgery, breach of trust, criminal conspiracy and cheating, under Section 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the Times of India reported.

Chhabria is considered to be one of India’s renowned car designers. It was him who designed India’s first sports car. He has designed cars for many film personalities from Amitabh Bachchan to Shah Rukh Khan. Along with cars, he also designs luxurious vanity vans of celebrities. Kapil also has a vanity van designed by Chhabria.