Mumbai: A 30-year-old woman doctor has accused a prominent industrialist of sexual assault on her last year, as per a complaint lodged with Mumbai Police.

A resident of Juhu, the doctor, filed a complaint against the 64-year-old business honcho of a prominent industrial group, with the Bandra Kurla Police Station on Wednesday.

As per the FIR, the victim was introduced to the industrialist at an IPL match inside the VIP Box of the International Stadium, Dubai October 8, 2021, during the COVID pandemic.

They exchanged contact details and started chatting on WhatsApp when the industrialist sought to meet her.

In December 2021, the woman had gone to Jaipur for an event where she again met the accused and they talked and chatted.

Then, he allegedly tried to get cosy with her, calling her with words like ‘babe’, and ‘baby’ and insisted meeting in a hotel, despite her suggestions to meet in a public place.

The industrialist showed his romantic inclinations, assured her full privacy in a hotel room and even offered his credit card details for personal use which she declined.

Her complaint alleged that December 24, 2021, the industrialist booked a suite at a five-star hotel in Bandra west in her name.

They met and he reportedly shared his marital problems, then he allegedly hugged the victim and attempted to kiss her, but she spurned his overtures.

He asked her to send her revealing photos but she ignored and he also tried to lure her with offers of a bungalow, car and business help.

When she demanded to make their relationship legal with a registered marriage, the honcho allegedly refused, citing societal norms but proposed they could live as ‘husband and wife’ abroad, but she refused to budge.

After some more meetings at his office in BKC, the industrialist allegedly forced her to have oral s*x in the bathroom of his office.

The woman doctor said she felt traumatised by his conduct, sexual exploitation causing great mental and emotional agony, resulting in her filing the complaint in February, after which the accused attempted to dissuade her with offers of money to withdraw the case.

IANS