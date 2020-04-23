Mumbai: A 51-year-old Mumbai resident was arrested for refusing to accept groceries delivered by a Muslim Tuesday, according to media reports.

Barkat Patel reached the man’s home to deliver groceries ordered online and called his wife, according to a national daily.

The man asked Patel his name and later told his wife to return all the items, as per the report.

As per the conversation which Patel recorded on his phone, the man said he didn’t’ want delivery from a Muslim.

Patel, 32, filed a complaint at Kashimira Police Station.

Patel said he has been risking his life and delivering essential goods to homes. “In these tough times, people’s focus on religion is shocking,” he was quoted as saying in the report.

Police registered a case under Section 295 (a) of IPC.

The accused was produced in the Thane sessions court and remanded in judicial custody, as per the report.