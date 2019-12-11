Mumbai: The Mumbai-Nagpur Samruddhi expressway, started by the previous BJP-led government, will be named after Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray, party leader and Maharashtra minister Eknath Shinde said Wednesday.

Shinde said the proposal to name the Rs 46,000-crore project after the late Shiv Sena chief had the approval of all ministers in the cabinet, which included those from the Congress and the NCP. He was talking to reporters after the cabinet meeting here.

Another minister Chhagan Bhujbal, who is from the NCP, said the proposal was discussed in the cabinet and agreed upon, but a formal decision was yet to be taken.

The Mumbai-Nagpur Super Communication Expressway, also known as Maharashtra Samruddhi Mahamarg, is an under-construction 701km long, eight-lane corridor connecting the two key cities of Maharashtra. Nagpur, located in eastern Maharashtra, is the second capital of the state and biggest city of the Vidarbha region.

The project was conceived by former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’ government in which the Sena was an ally.

The expressway, which will run through 10 districts, 26 tehsils and 390 villages, is expected to cut travel time between the two cities to just 8 hours from 15-16 hours now.

The project is expected to cost Rs 46,000 crore and requires acquisition of 8,603 hectares of land.

The Sena is heading the three-party Maha Vikas Aghadi government in which the Congress and the NCP are the other main partners.

PTI