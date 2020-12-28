Mumbai: The Mumbai Police have cracked a shocking triple murder case. The triple murder took place under the cover of a major fire engulfing Sunday morning a Saibaba Temple. The temple is located in suburban Kandivali west. Two persons – a minor boy and a 20-year-old youth – have been arrested for the crime, a top official said here Monday.

Police said earlier they had considered the demises of three persons in the fire an ‘accidental death’. The deceased were identified as Mahesh R. Gupta, 24, Yuvraj V Pawar, 28, Subhash A Khode, 29.

“The victims were sleeping in the Sai Sadichha Temple premises when a fire, due to a suspected short circuit, broke out around 4 am Sunday. All the three were charred to death,” said Additional Commissioner of Police, North Region, Dilip Sawant.

As per initial indications, the blaze was probably due to a short-circuit followed by a blast in an air-cooler or a water-cooler gas cylinder. So a case of accident death was registered, added Sawant.

However, based on some reliable tips from local informers and even a preliminary probe by the Fire Department, the Charkop police swung into action. They cracked what turned to be a daring case of triple murder inside the temple premises.

The arrested duo is said to working as workers in a nearby shop. They nursed an old grudge with one of the victims, said Sawant. Charkop police led by Rajendra Satpute and his team managed to trace out and nab the accused duo. Their interrogation revealed a murder conspiracy planned since long.

For over a year, the accused duo had reportedly been harassed by Pawar. He assaulted the 20-year old accused Thursday. Nursing an old grudge, the duo kept an eye on the movements of Pawar. They finally got the opportunity on Sunday.

After a drinking binge in the temple premises, the duo went and emptied a scooter of five litres of petrol into a plastic can. They splashed the fuel in the temple premises and lit it.

When one of the gas cylinders suddenly burst, the 20-year old accused also sustained burn injuries. He is currently under treatment. The sleeping Pawar, Gupta and Khode perished in the flames.

“The motive is believed to be personal enmity. We have now registered a case of murder against the two accused. Further probe is underway,” said Satpute.