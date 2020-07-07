Mumbai: Mumbai Police celebrated former Indian cricket team captain MS Dhoni’s birthday today with a creative post. MS Team India’s former skipper Dhoni turned 39 Tuesday, and the official Twitter account of Mumbai Police wished Captain Cool in the most creative and socially responsible way by sending an important message about social distancing to their followers.

They tweeted an image of a stadium featuring a cricket stump, bat, ball and gloves along with the words MSD written on it. However, they gave a classic twist to the letters MSD by adding a social distancing angle to it. Instead of writing Dhoni’s name, they made the abbreviation MSD stand for ‘Maintain Social Distancing’.

The tweet is also complete with a picture that says MSD written across an image of a stadium. Now we all know MSD stands for Mahendra Singh Dhoni but Mumbai Police has given it another connotation to share yet another a message

They posted the image with an important message. “Do it the ‘Mahi Way’ – Stay ‘Not Out’, Stay Cool and Stump #coronavirus Happy Birthday, Captain Cool. #HappyBirthdayMahi #SocialDistancing (sic),” the caption reads.

PNN/Agencies