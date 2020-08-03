Mumbai: Mumbai police chief Param Bir Singh said Monday that no party was held June 13 at the home of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Rumour of a party at Sushant Singh Rajput’s Bandra apartment a day before his death, has been doing the rounds for some time now. Talking to the media, Param Bir Singh also said no politician’s name has come up during the investigation by Mumbai police.

There is no question of non-cooperation with the Bihar police team which is in the city in connection with the death case, Singh said. He added Mumbai police are seeking legal opinion on the matter.

Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey claimed Sunday that IPS officer Vinay Tiwari has been ‘forcibly quarantined’ by civic authorities in the metropolis. Tiwari has arrived here to probe a case related to the Rajput’s death.

“The investigation by the Mumbai police is in the right direction,” Singh asserted. “The case is being investigated from all possible angles,” he added.

The Commissioner of Police said it was found the actor had bipolar disorder. Rajput was undergoing treatment and taking medicines for it. “”What circumstances led to his death is the subject of our investigation,” Singh informed.

After registering an Accidental Death Report (ADR) in the case, the investigation is in progress. Till now statements of 56 persons has been recorded by Mumbai police. The statements of rajput’s sisters have also been recorded, Singh stated. Rajput was upset after he was linked with the death of his former manager Disha Salian, June 8, he said.

“No politician’s name came up during the probe so far. There is no evidence against any politician from any party, Singh said. He was referring to a query on the name of a prominent young Maharashtra politician being mentioned on social media.

“The FIR by Bihar police says Rs 15 crore were siphoned off from Rajput’s account. During the probe, we found he had Rs 18 crore in his account of which around Rs 4.5 crore are still there,” Singh pointed out. “There is no confirmation yet of a direct transfer to the account of Rajput’s former girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty,” added Singh.

Police have consulted forensic experts and doctors during the investigation, he said. “We obtained CCTV footage of June 13 and 14 of his house but we did not get any evidence about any party being held there,” said Singh. “The statements of Rajput’s father, sister and brother-in-law were recorded June 16. At that time, they neither raised any suspicion nor complained about any lapse in our probe. All angles are being investigated, be it professional rivalry, financial transactions or health,” asserted the Mumbai police chief.