Mumbai: Mumbai recorded four more deaths, including a 43-year old woman, Saturday while the number of positive cases increased by 52 to touch 330, the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

Of the four victims, three had various other ailments while one patient also had age-related risk factor, and all patients had tested positive for Covid-19.

A 53-year-old man with asthma was April 1 admitted to the KEM Hospital who died two days later due to severe acute respiratory illness, and another 67-year old man with diabetes admitted to the same hospital April 2 passed away a day later due to respiratory failure.

A 70-year-old man admitted to KEM Hospital on Friday for fever and breathlessness died hours later while a 43-year-old woman admitted to Nair Hospital Thursday with ischemic heart disease, diabetes, lung diseases also succumbed to lung failure Friday.

With this, Mumbai has recorded 22 deaths with 96 new suspected cases admitted today. Another 14 who fully recovered have been discharged, said an official.

Three more cases were found Covid-19 positive in Dharavi, Asia’s largest slum in central Mumbai and further details are awaited.

So far, over 900,000 people have been surveyed and screened for Coronavirus, while the high-risk contacts living in densely populated areas have been shifted to lodges or hostels.

Over 10,000 Covid-19 tests have been conducted — the highest in the state — in Mumbai by both government and private labs, said an official.

According to the state health department figures, the death toll till Friday evening was 26 in the state.

