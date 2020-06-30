Mumbai: Police tightened Tuesday the security around Taj Hotel and Taj Lands End Hotel here after threat calls from a person claiming to be a member of Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terror outfit, an official said. The iconic Taj Hotel in Colaba was among the targets of Pakistani terrorists during the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack. The Taj Lands End Hotel is located in Bandra.

The caller, who threatened to attack the hotels, claimed he was calling from Karachi in Pakistan and was a member of the outfit, a police official said. “We are trying to ascertain from where these calls were made,” the official said.

Immediately after receiving the calls, the hotel management informed police. After that the security of the hotels was stepped up, the official informed. Adequate police deployment has been made in the area around the hotels and entry and exit restricted on the roads leading to the hotel, he added.

The official said Mumbai police are on high alert after Monday’s Karachi stock exchange terror attack. As part of the enhanced anti-terror measures, security outside the hotels and other vital installations has been increased.

“Police are on alert and an adequate number of police personnel, including Quick Response Teams, have been deployed in the (Taj hotels) area,” the official informed.

PTI