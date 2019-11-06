BALASORE: A one-week mural art painting and Swacha Bharat Abhiyaan programme was organised in Balasore recently.

The awareness drive will continue till November 9. Conducted by students of Balasore Art and Crafts College, the programme is also coordinated by government authorities.

More than 150 students have engaged in creating the murals. 300 mural art pieces are supposed to be completed within the time frame.

The murals were painted on the walls of SP office, Traffic Thana, DIG office, PWD, Panthanivas, Circuit House, Police High School, FM College, Press Club and District Magistrate Office.

Interacting with Orissa POST, principal, Balasore Art and Craft College, Nikunja Bihari Das said, “The walls around all these places were used by the public for littering and putting up posters. This was making the city quite dirty. Hence, district magistrate of Balasore K Sudarshan Chakravarthy called up a meeting, where a decision was taken. It was decided that students of the college will beautify the area with mural paintings and a Swacha Abhiyaan will also take place. We are hopeful to complete it within the stipulated time period.”

A student of the college Minati Roul said, “After cleaning the areas and engaging in mural paintings, people have stopped littering in the areas and soon we will be able to witness a cleaner Balasore. Our hard work is slowly paying off.”