Barbil: A murder accused man died at Barbil police station in Keonjhar district Thursday following an alleged attempt to commit suicide.

The deceased, identified as Suresh Naik, is a resident of Shedding Basti in this area. He had killed his wife over some family issues November 18. Registering a case (Case No- 223/2019), Barbil police had arrested him.

Suresh attempted to commit suicide using his loincloth Thursday morning. However, the cops rescued him in a critical condition and rushed him to Barbil community health centre. The doctors, however, declared him dead on arrival.

Keonjhar superintendent of police Jai Narayan Pankaj has ordered an investigation into the case and has asked a report to be submitted to him within 24 hours, said a source.

That said, local residents wondered how a murder accused could attempt to commit suicide while being in police custody. Palpable tension brews in the area over the incident with many voices pointing at it as a possible case of custodial torture.

