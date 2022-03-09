Sambalpur: Miscreants hacked a man to death who was out on bail over murder charge at Gunderpur Turipada village under Dhama police limits in this district Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Kamal Bag, 50, of the village. The miscreants had dumped the body on the state highway before fleeing the spot. Police reached the spot and started an investigation.

The body was handed over to the deceased’s family members after a post-mortem. A scientific team was also sent to the spot for a detailed probe.

Tension was palpable in the area after news of the murder spread. Police have detained two persons in this connection. Police said a villager Makhni Bag, 50, was hacked to death, August 8, 2021.

The villagers had then staged a road blockade on Sambalpur-Sonepur state highway. Dhama police then arrested Sushil Bag, 30, his aunt Arati Bag, 50, and father Kamal Bag, on the charge.

Arati got bail two months after the murder while her father and brother were released on bail in February this year. After his release, Sushil was threatening the kin of Makhni and terrorizing the people in the area.

Makhni’s family members decided to retaliate as they killed Kamal.

