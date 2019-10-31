BHUBANESWAR: Spic Macay is all set to organise Yamini 2019, a classical music nite, November 2 and 3 here.The event is the continuance of Spic Macay’s endeavour of promoting Indian classical music’s and culture amongst youth. The organisation has yet again assembled the stalwarts of Indian classical art forms in Bhubaneswar.

It is a rare opportunity for the general public and particularly the students to experience and thoroughly assimilate the finest of pure classical music. This classical opulence is befittingly put together as five back to back performances by an ensemble of artists beginning in the late evening of 2nd Nov and culminating in the ‘Brahma Muhurta’ of 3rd November at Institute of Physics Auditorium.

Overnight classical concerts are Spic Macay’s standard concepts, adopted from similar traditions of night long performances in the courts of kings and emperors and staging of other devotional renditions like ‘Palaa’, ‘sangh-kirtan’ and similar performances in regions in and around India.

Every year, the organisation organises about 5000 programmes in more than 1500 institutions in 800 cities in India and 50 cities abroad impacting more than 3 million students. All these programmes are organized by thousands of volunteers, largely students, teachers, housewives, retired people, professionals, young and old.

The performances lined up for the overnight concert are Hindustani Vocal by Parween Sultana, Vidushi Padma Talwalkar, Instrumental presentation of Rudravina by Bahauddin Dagar, Flute recital in Karnatic style by Mysore A Chandan Kumar and Hindustani Vocal by Pandit Jayateerth Mevundi.