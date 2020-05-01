Bhubaneswar: As the COVID-19 pandemic grips the nation, several musicians like Rituraj Mohanty, Antara Chakrabarty, Satyajeet Pradhan, Ananya Nanda and Jagruti Mishra have joined hands for a virtual music concert.

The talented musicians have come together on social media platform Instagram to perform live May 3.

Titled #LIVEINYOURLIVINGROOM, the event will feature ten Odia singers coming together one after the other for five hours to perform with a mix and variation of Odia songs from the early 1990’s to current chartbusters.

The line-up also includes Amrita Bharati, Satyajeet Jena, Ashutosh Mohanty, Biswajit Mahapatra and Swayam Pravash Padhi.

Joyeeta Roy, Founder Director of Signature 24 Productions and the organiser of the event said: “Amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, this is an initiative of ours and Instagram to spread positivity and entertain the Instagram audience by bringing together the celebrity singers to perform.”

“This event has already happened in Malayalam, Hindi and is set to happen in Odia next. The North-east, West Bengal and other states of India are in the pipeline too,” she added.

The event is an exclusive Instagram property which is being supported by Signature 24 Productions for the Odisha event.

The program will start May 3 from 5:30 pm and end at 10:30 pm

“Each artist will get 30 minutes each to perform. The viewers have to go to the respective Instagram profiles of the artists to watch the performance,” Joyeeta said.

Event line-up

Biswajit Mahapatra 5.30PM-6.00PM

Swayam Padhi 6.00PM-6.30PM

Rituraj Mohanty 6.30PM-7.00PM

Ananya Sritam Nanda 7.00PM-7.30PM

Satyajeet Pradhan 7.30PM-8.00PM

Amrita Bharati Panda 8.00PM-8.30PM

Satyajeet Jena 8.30PM-9.00PM

Antara Chakrabarty 9.00PM-9.30PM

Ashutosh Mohanty 9.30PM-10.00PM

Jagruti Mishra 10.PM-10.30PM

“I will be performing some of the most loved songs of Odia music industry and also an original folk song which was released on my YouTube channel,” said Amrita Bharati.

“For me, as a singer it’s my duty to keep my fans and my well wishers entertained in a period of crisis. My fans are the one who made me what I am today. They have always showered unconditional love to my work. I understand the situation of each individual of our country. And the best possible way to keep them entertained is through music with a cause,” she said.

“I promise to give my fans the most memorable time with some originals songs based on the COVID-19 crisis,” she added.

Singer Satyajeet Pradhan of Indian Idol fame said: “In this situation when due to lockdown people are in mental distress and trauma, music is the only way to heal any kind of diseases problem. I will try to sing some of my originals.”

Swayam Pravash Padhi said: “It is very important to keep yourself entertained as everyone is stuck at home due to the nationwide lockdown. So it’s a good initiative by Instagram I would say.”

Antara Chakrabarty said she will start her performance with her first super-hit song Bhija Bhija from Jaggu Autowala.

“Since live sessions depend more on the viewers I’ll be singing their requested songs too,” Chakrabarty said.

“I am an entertainer and my fans love me for my songs. Now that we don’t go to the studios and record, I try to entertain them by singing random and raw Hindi and Odia songs on my social media handle,” she said.

“It feels amazing to be associated with this beautiful event. I am hoping to have a great season and I am sure people will also enjoy the entire session,” she added.

PNN