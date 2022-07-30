San Francisco: After the online encyclopedia platform Wikipedia suspended the editing of the “recession” page, tech billionaire Elon Musk slammed co-founder Jimmy Wales and said the platform is “losing its objectivity”.

While replying to a user on Twitter, the Tesla and SpaceX CEO showed his displeasure after the online encyclopedia blocked users from editing its “recession” page.

“Wikipedia is losing its objectivity @jimmy_wales,” Musk wrote on the microblogging site late Friday.

Wikipedia is losing its objectivity @jimmy_wales — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 29, 2022

According to The New York Post, Wikipedia blocked users from revising its “recession” page after visitors to the site engaged in a frantic editing war over the definition of the term, which is being disputed by the Biden administration following the latest economic data showing a drop in GDP.

A Wikipedia user edited the “recession” page to remove references to the standard definition of the term.

“There is no global consensus on the definition of a recession,” the user added.

As of Friday morning, the page included a lock icon in the upper right corner indicating that it was placed in “semi-protection” mode whereby “unregistered users a as well as accounts (that) are not confirmed or autoconfirmed” would not be able to make changes to the text.