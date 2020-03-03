Joda: A Muslim woman, Asma Khatun is better known as Baby Didi in Joda area in Keonjhar district. People know her for her inimitable passion for teaching children irrespective of their caste or religion.

Reminiscing those ‘hard to forget’ days, Asma, who received her school education from an Odia medium school in Karanjia area in Mayurbhanj district, says she lost her husband at a time when his requirement in the family was much needed. She took great pains to educate her school-going children. “Despite my wish, I could not make it possible for them to pursue higher education. This pain inspired me to teach children,” she added.

Asma has been teaching children of nearby areas for last 20 years. Recognizing her immense interest in teaching children, seven years ago she was appointed at a local Anganwadi centre. She has been teaching children there.

She says she gets up early in the morning and goes around the slum areas and comes to the Anganwadi centre with children.

Apart from teaching children, she is also known for another reason. When she comes to know about anyone, whatever their religion may be, trying to get a ration card or birth/death certificate, she goes out of her way and helps them. Similarly, the Anganwadi centre receives various medicines to administer to children. In case any child left out due to his/her absence, she goes to their homes to give them the medicines.

“Despite being a Muslim, I am taking care of children belonging to all religions. And for this I have never ever been opposed by any of my community. Rather they have been encouraging me to do my work sincerely. Teaching children gives me immense satisfaction. I have a wish to educate all the poor children in the locality,” she adds.

“At a time when there have been clashes over religions, this Muslim woman stands out from others. We have a lot of respect for her,” observed some local residents.

