Jeddah: The Muslim World League has condemned the ghastly terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam and offered its deepest condolences on the 16 innocent lives lost so far.

Muslim World League Secretary-General Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, to offer his condolences over the terror attack, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said Wednesday.

Prime Minister Modi commended the firm stand of the Muslim World League against extremism, terrorism and violence.

The MEA stated that during their talks, Prime Minister Modi recalled his meeting with the Secretary-General in July 2023 in New Delhi and appreciated the role of the Muslim World League in “promoting tolerant values, advocating moderation and advancing social cohesion and harmony.”

Recalling India’s age-old philosophy of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ (the world is one family), PM Modi noted that India, as a multi-cultural, multi-lingual, multi-ethnic and multi-religious society, celebrates unity in diversity, MEA said in a statement.

The Prime Minister stressed that India’s diversity is a “valuable strength” that gives shape to its vibrant society and polity, according to the MEA statement.

“Prime Minister Modi underlined that India attaches high importance to its relations with Saudi Arabia, which has today evolved into an enduring partnership across several domains. The close socio-cultural ties form an important facet of this partnership,” it added.

In the wake of a devastating terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam region, which claimed the lives of 16 individuals, including tourists and an intelligence officer, world leaders have strongly condemned the violence and extended their condolences.

The attack, which occurred Tuesday in the picturesque Baisaran Valley, saw terrorists emerge from surrounding forests and indiscriminately open fire on a group of tourists, leaving dozens injured in addition to the fatalities.

Early reports suggest the Pakistan-based terror outfit, The Resistance Front, an offshoot of the banned Lashkar-e-Taiba, has claimed responsibility for the assault, marking one of the worst attacks in the region in recent years.

IANS