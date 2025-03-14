Holi is being celebrated across the country March 14. While some people celebrate with colors, others are marking the occasion by sharing memes on social media. Like every year, numerous posts related to Holi are flooding social media.

However, one Holi video resurfaces every year, going viral as people share it widely. Believe me, after watching it, you’ll be unsure whether to laugh or feel sorry.

Holi is Incomplete without this Video😭

pic.twitter.com/VRx5Y3ziZS — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) March 13, 2025

Holi is said to be a festival where even enemies set aside their differences and embrace each other. However, while many celebrate with joy, some take the opportunity to create chaos. In the viral video, a reporter is seen interviewing a group of bikers when, suddenly, a drunk biker crashes into him. The impact sends the reporter flying onto a bike, leaving him badly injured.

The video, shared by an account named @gharkekalesh, has been viewed over 218,000 times. Additionally, more than 4,000 people have liked it, and users are flooding the comments with humorous reactions. One user wrote, “Holi is incomplete without this video,” while another commented, “This video will never get old.” Another user jokingly said, “Bhai ke saath to moy moy ho gaya.”