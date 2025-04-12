These days, suitcases, drums, and pressure cookers are trending. But not for packing or cooking. Once known for crime-related headlines, they’re now making noise for much more bizarre reasons.

In a hilarious and slightly shocking incident, a boy attempted to sneak his girlfriend into a boys’ hostel by hiding her inside a suitcase. Yes, straight out of a Hindi film plot but with less success and a lot more public embarrassment.

According to reports, the boy was wheeling a suspiciously large suitcase into the hostel when it gave a sudden bump, followed by a very human scream. The alert security guards sprang into action and demanded the bag be opened. What popped out left everyone gasping and then laughing at a girl, curled up inside like a contortionist on a mission.

The entire scene was caught on video and has since gone viral on social media. In the clip, the guards unzip the suitcase as the girl climbs out, looking sheepish—meanwhile, the crowd around bursts into laughter.

Guy tried Sneaking his Girlfriend into the Boys hostel in a Suitcase.. one Bump and she screamed from inside. guards Heard it and they got Caught, Op Jindal Uni

Netizens can’t get enough of the clip. One user called it “Mission Impossible: Hostel Edition”, while another joked, “When love doesn’t fit in your heart, try a suitcase.” Of course, not everyone found it funny, and some have raised concerns about security and hostel discipline.

Authorities haven’t yet disclosed which college or hostel this incident took place in, but an investigation is reportedly underway. As for the couple, let’s just say their love story now comes with some extra baggage, literally.