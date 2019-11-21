Cuttack: With the relaxation period for implementation of the provisions of Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act 2019 coming to an end November 30, a startling revelation of millions of people driving four wheelers or riding two wheelers without license have come to the fore.

According to the figures available, a total of 71,866 got learner’s license from 38 regional transport offices in the State and the lone government driving school in Bhubaneswar between September 1 and November 17, 2018.

But during the period from September 1 to November 17, 2019, the number of learning driving license holder has abysmally increased to 4,77,203.

Such difference has also been found in the number of final and renewal driving license holders.

The number of final and renewal driving license holders was 97,738 during the period from September 1 and November 17, 2018. The same figure has jumped to 1,67,298 during the corresponding period of 2019.

The above mentioned figures have suggested only one thing — a good number of people would ride or drive vehicles without license. Now they have procured the same in view of the Act that is going to be implemented again from December 1.

In order to avoid penalties for driving or riding without licenses, more hundreds of people are still in queues to get their driving licenses.

Since the relaxation period about to expire November 30, people are desperate to get their driving licenses. At some places, people are learnt to be offering Rs 500 instead of Rs 50 to have a license.

Meanwhile, middlemen prowling at the RTOs are reportedly milking the situation. Cashing in on the situation, they are getting the licenses done for their clients and in turn earning hefty amounts.

At the time when the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act 2019 came into effect, the government had directed the vigilance and police departments to ensure the regional transport offices to be free from middlemen.

For the initial eight to 10 days, it seemed the direction was being followed in letter and spirit. But after that, the middlemen have returned to their business again, it was alleged.

In such an incident reported from regional transport office, Cuttack Tuesday, a youth had given Rs 1700 to a middleman to get him a driving license. The youth when did not get his license took the matter up with RTO Dipti Ranjan Patra. Patra asked the youth to lodge a police complaint against the middleman.

The youth had then said his main focus was to get a driving license easily and not the money he had given to the middleman.

The youth’s is not an isolated case. There many such people are getting victimized at the hands of middlemen at almost all the RTOs.

When contacted, RTO Patra said to do away with the middlemen, the online system has been introduced. “Even after that if people get cheated by middlemen, what can we do?” he asked.

