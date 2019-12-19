Jaipur: Actor Payal Rohatgi said Wednesday her arrest and subsequent jailing was ‘politically motivated’ and part of a ‘conspiracy’ by Rajasthan’s Congress government.

Payal was arrested in a case relating to alleged objectionable content against the Nehru-Gandhi family on social media and was granted bail by a court, Tuesday.

“The way the Rajasthan Police detained me Sunday from Ahmedabad without any reason and brought me to Kota and subsequently jailed me along with criminals guilty of murder and smuggling drugs seems to be a politically motivated move and part of a conspiracy,” asserted Payal Rohatgi.

She pointed out it was not her intention to hurt anyone.

“It was wrong. It was not my intention to hurt anyone’s sentiments,” Rohatgi told reporters at a press conference. She further said after realising that Rajasthan Police was hatching a conspiracy to arrest her, she immediately posted a video on the social media seeking an apology for her remarks. The actor stressed that the intention of the video was to spread awareness among the people.

Rohatgi argued that if the freedom of speech permits Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to call Prime Minister Narendra Modi a thief and make derogatory comments against Veer Savarkar, then why was she jailed for making a video on the Nehru-Gandhi family?

“It is my choice whether I should support the BJP or the Congress… I should not be targeted if I support certain ideology. There are several other important issues in the country that need to be addressed,” Rohatgi said. “I believe that freedom of speech is a joke for Congress party,” she added.

The actress was detained Sunday by Bundi Police in Ahmedabad and was placed under arrest Monday. She was sent to judicial custody by ACJM court Monday.

PTI