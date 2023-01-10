At a time when autocratic regimes and Far-Right outfits across the globe have been making a mockery of the democratic process, Myanmar’s ruling military leader Senior Gen Min Aung Hlaing has announced elections will be held in the country later this year and called for national unity. He unveiled his plan in a speech delivered to mark the 75th anniversary of independence from Britain. He urged other nations and international organisations, apart from the people of his own country, to support “the genuine, discipline-flourishing multiparty democratic system.” This is a concept the ruling military junta has bandied about as its goal since it ousted the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi February 1, 2021.

Min Aung Hlaing also announced a pardon for 7,012 prisoners to mark the occasion, along with a partial commutation of sentences of other inmates not convicted of serious crimes. Some political detainees are among those to be released. But there is no sign that the face of Myanmar’s hybrid democracy, Suu Kyi, jailed by the military regime, could be set free to take part in the electoral process. 77-year-old Suu Kyi is currently serving 33 years imprisonment after being convicted of a series of charges brought by the military. Some of the charges are illegal importing and possession of walkie-talkies, violating coronavirus restrictions, breaching the country’s official secrets act, sedition, election fraud and corruption. She has been held since June in a custom-built bungalow at the main prison in the capital, Naypyidaw. Three women guards keep watch on her and she is isolated from other prisoners.

According to Suu Kyi’s party – National League for Democracy (NLD) – the cases against her are nothing but an attempt to discredit her and legitimise the military’s seizure of power while keeping her from taking part in the impending elections.

The first real move towards holding the elections is expected to be made when the latest six-month extension period of the state of emergency expires next month. The state of emergency was instituted to allow military rule after its takeover in February, 2021.

The plan for a general election is widely seen as an attempt to legitimise the junta’s seizure of power through the ballot box. The intent also appears to be to make sure through the sham democratic process that a manipulated result helps the generals retain control. Such fears stem from the fact that the military will control the entire election process and has already used the past two years to break the backbone of the Opposition. Over 15,000 political activists have been thrown into prison during this period. All forms of dissent are currently suppressed by the security forces, sometimes with lethal force.

The army’s takeover reversed nearly a decade of progress toward democracy after five decades of military rule. The junta’s explanation for the coup is that it acted due to massive voting fraud in the poll, though independent election observers did not find any major irregularities.

Min Aung Hlaing’s declaration is significant since he made it clear that the elections will be held as per “the 2008 Constitution.” The NLD’s key agenda is to change that Constitution so as to weaken the military’s power to interfere with government functioning. The 2008 Constitution accords a large role for the military. The political party propped up by the junta fared poorly in the last election and Suu Kyi had hoped that her party’s huge win would enable the government to rewrite the Constitution. This would have clipped the wings of the military. The general and other high ranking officers are known for promoting their personal interests with the help of the Constitution. In fact, the NLD was not allowed to assume the reins of government after its huge win for its pledge to rewrite the Constitution.

The US and Malaysia have criticised the move to hold elections under military supervision and have called upon the international community to reject it outright. But, the junta is likely to go ahead with its plan to make a farce of democracy since it has the backing of China.