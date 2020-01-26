India is known as the land of mystery and mystique. The country has rich and glorious heritage which is recognised and admired throughout the world. In fact, India finds itself in the list of top mysteries. One of those mysteries, you can find in a lake near the India and Myanmar border, which is known as the ‘Lake of No Return’.

This strange lake is popular all over the world due to some mysterious things happening since ages. It is said that whatever or whoever goes near the lake, never returns to share the tale. This lake is 1.4 km in length and 0.8 km in width at its widest part.

It is said that during the World War II, pilots of the American Air Force had an emergency landing on the ground. Soon after, both pilots and the plane disappeared under mysterious circumstances. Later, American soldiers, who were working in the area, were sent to find out what happened but even they didn’t return.

Another tale related to this lake is also quite famous. After the World War II, Japanese soldiers were returning, but they lost their way. As soon as they reached the lake, they got lost in quicksand and disappeared in a mysterious manner.

Many tourists and adventurers throng this place to enjoy themselves but no one dares to go anywhere near the lake. It is said that many efforts have been made to ascertain the mystery of this lake, but all their efforts went to vain.

PNN