Chennai: People in the Tiruppur district of Tamil Nadu Thursday morning claimed to have heard a mysterious loud sound, which left them wondering about its source.

According to reports reaching here, residents in Kangeyam, Arulpuram, Mangalam, Anupparpalayam heard the loud sound.

It could have been a sonic boom from an Indian Air Force (IAF) plane as the places were in a straight line route, a police officer told IANS. It could have emanated from a Tejas fighter plane flying from the IAF station in Sulur near Coimbatore.

A few days ago, the quiet in Bangalore was shattered by a similar loud noise that was later attributed to an aircraft’s sonic boom.

IANS