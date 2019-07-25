There are many pools Kunds (reservoir) in the world, whose secrets are still unresolved. One such mysterious pool is also there in India.

So let us know about this mysterious pool.

This mysterious pool is located in Bokaro district of Jharkhand. It is said that if you clap in front of the pool, the water level rises by itself. The water in the pool looks like it is boiling. So far even the scientists have not been able to know the reason behind it.

It is known as Dalai Kund and is surrounded by concrete walls. It is also said the water in the pool during winters is hot and cold in summers.

Locals believe that bathing in its water cures skin diseases. Geologists say that if skin diseases are cured from the water, then it means that it contains sulfur and helium gas.

Every year on Makar Sankranti people come from faraway places to take a dip in the water.

PNN/Agencies