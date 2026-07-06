Nabarangpur: Panic gripped a village in Nabarangpur district after two large sinkholes suddenly appeared in a farmland while a farmer was applying fertiliser Sunday.

The incident occurred at Kodriguda village in Ambadala under Nabarangpur block. According to residents, a loud noise was heard before the ground gave way, leaving two circular pits measuring more than 10 feet deep and about 20 feet wide.

The farmer, Asaman Bhatra, escaped unhurt, but villagers working nearby fled the area in fear. Residents said the sinkholes appeared to be expanding gradually, prompting many to avoid visiting nearby fields.

The unusual incident has also drawn crowds from neighbouring villages, raising concerns about public safety.

The cause of the ground subsidence remains unknown.

While some villagers suspected seismic activity, others believe the continuous rainfall since Saturday may have weakened the soil and triggered the collapse.

Bhatra has urged the district administration to conduct a scientific investigation, provide compensation for the damage and restore the affected farmland.