Lahunipara: A woman and a man were found dead on the embankment of a pond at Nuagaon under Lahunipara police limits of Sundargarh district Friday. Police seized the bodies and registered a case. The deceased were identified as Jogendra Kisan (48) and Gayatri Kisan (42) of Nuagaon. Jogendra was married and has three children while Gayatri was unmarried.

Police came to know that the two had an illicit affair. Earlier, one Saragu Kisan of the same village had opposed their illicit relationship. Infuriated, Jogendra and his son had attacked Saragu, who had later filed a police complaint.

Police had registered a case and started an investigation into the reason of the attack.

In a sudden twist to the tale, police found the bodies of the two near the pond Thursday. Police seized two bottles of poison near the bodies. It is suspected that the duo might have committed suicide. However, police are not clear why the duo took the extreme step.