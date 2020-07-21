New Delhi: The Centre has written to all states and Union Territories warning against the use of N-95 masks with valved respirators by people, saying these do not prevent coronavirus from spreading out and are ‘detrimental’ to the measures adopted for its containment.

The Director-General of Health Services (DGHS) in the Ministry of Health said it has been observed that there is “inappropriate use” of N-95 masks, particularly those with valved respirators, by the public other than designated health workers.

The DGHS referred to the advisory on the use of homemade protective cover for face and mouth available on the website of the Ministry of Health.